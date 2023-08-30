Andhra Pradesh logs 23.8 per cent deficit rains in three months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delay in the arrival of the South West Monsoon and the below-normal rains it brought has resulted in Andhra Pradesh recording a deficit rainfall of 23.8 per cent during the first three months of the current water year (June 1 - May 31).

As of August 29, the State has received 312.8 mm rainfall as against the normal of 410.7 mm. Of the total 26 districts, only 12 have recorded normal rainfall. Besides the El-Nino phenomenon, lack of cyclonic circulation, trough formation and low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal have also been cited as reasons for below-normal monsoon this year.

Speaking to TNIE, India Meteorological Department (Amaravati) director Stella confirmed that the State has received deficit rainfall. “Though there were one or two spells of downpour, overall, the State has received less rainfall than normal,” she pointed out.

Annamayya dist reported the highest deficit rain of 49.5 per cent

“It is the El Nino effect. As per IMD forecast in the first week of August, the second half of the South West Monsoon, the months of August and September, will have below-normal rainfall. The lack of systems forming in the Bay of Bengal and cloud cover, the daytime temperatures are 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal. We are expecting moderate rains in two to three days,” she explained.

The State has been experiencing a rise in daytime temperatures as it is receiving North Westerlies, meaning the winds are devoid of moisture. The lack of cloud cover has also resulted in a spike in the mercury level.

According to the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society (APSDPS), Annamayya district reported the highest deficit rainfall of 49.5 per cent. The district received 132.4 mm rainfall as against the normal of 262.4 mm between June 1 and August 29. Nellore district stood second as it recorded deficit rainfall of 46.2 per cent. As against the normal rainfall of 214.9 mm, it received only 115.7 mm. YSR district saw 155 mm rainfall as against 282.3 mm, recording a deficit of 45.1 per cent.

On the other hand, some districts have received surplus rainfall. However, they have been classified as having recorded normal rainfall because surplus rains of up to 20 per cent are categorised as normal. Krishna district received 18.9 per cent surplus rains as it logged 563 mm rainfall as against the normal of 473.7 mm.

Bapatla district received a 10 per cent surplus, as it recorded 463.8 mm of rainfall when compared to normal rainfall of 421.8 mm. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, too, logged 8.9 per cent and 7 per cent surplus rainfall respectively.

