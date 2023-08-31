Home States Andhra Pradesh

New method saves crops from drought in Andhra Pradesh

She said she would send a report to the State Government on this effective method of saving crops.

Published: 31st August 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

New method saves crops from drought in Andhra Pradesh

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur-based Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre on Wednesday, showcased an effective method—Mobile Protective Irrigation—of saving standing crops in the district in the face of an impending drought. District Collector M Gauthami appreciated the efforts of the AF Ecology Centre in providing protective irrigation to  5,000 acres of land in eight revenue mandals of the district.

She said she would send a report to the State Government on this effective method of saving crops.

AF Ecology Centre Director YV Malla Reddy said that 1,500 farmers associated with the NGO have been successfully protecting the standing crop by using tankers, sprinklers, drip irrigation methods and flood irrigation through mutual cooperation to reduce the cost.   

The Collector, along with officials, visited three different plots of standing crops at Jallipalli village in Kudair Mandal of Anantapur district, where red gram, castor and foxtail millet (Korra), sown two months ago were being given protective irrigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre Mobile Protective Irrigation drought crops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp