New method saves crops from drought in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur-based Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre on Wednesday, showcased an effective method—Mobile Protective Irrigation—of saving standing crops in the district in the face of an impending drought. District Collector M Gauthami appreciated the efforts of the AF Ecology Centre in providing protective irrigation to 5,000 acres of land in eight revenue mandals of the district.

She said she would send a report to the State Government on this effective method of saving crops.

AF Ecology Centre Director YV Malla Reddy said that 1,500 farmers associated with the NGO have been successfully protecting the standing crop by using tankers, sprinklers, drip irrigation methods and flood irrigation through mutual cooperation to reduce the cost.

The Collector, along with officials, visited three different plots of standing crops at Jallipalli village in Kudair Mandal of Anantapur district, where red gram, castor and foxtail millet (Korra), sown two months ago were being given protective irrigation.

