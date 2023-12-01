Release of Nagarjuna Sagar water by AP sets off political storm in Telangana

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/ GUNTUR: A large contingent of police forces from Andhra Pradesh arrived at the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Yielding to the pressure from AP farmers, they erected barricades to facilitate the release of water for drinking purposes.

After the AP police erected barricades, tension prevailed at NSP in the morning. Sources said there was a face-off between Telangana police and their AP counterparts.

According to officials, water is supposed to be released from the right canal of the NSP to supply drinking water. Following this, AP irrigation officials sought the help of local police as Telangana officials reportedly refused to release the water from the project to AP.

Subsequently, Palnadu police rushed to the site and set up fencing at the 13th gate which is under their jurisdiction.

Responding to the developments, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy asserted that it was a diversionary tactic employed by the BRS on polling day, a claim that has been denied by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

Though there were allegations that AP police barged onto the dam and destroyed CCTV cameras set upat gates as a part of security arrangement, AP authorities have denied it.

Speaking to TNIE, Gurzala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pallapuraju said they went to the dam only after receiving a report from irrigation officials. Over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed at the dam to prevent any untoward incidents, he added.

Reacting to the incident, Revanth alleged that it was a strategy on polling day by the ruling BRS. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to stoke Telangana sentiment, he alleged.

Revanth asserted that as the BRS government failed to resolve the water disputes, such incidents were occurring.

The PCC chief said the establishment of a people’s government was the only solution for water disputes. Even countries share river waters, why cannot the States share waters, Revanth wondered. He said the Congress government would resolve the water and distribution of assets between AP and Telangana cordially.

However, Telangana minister Jagadish Reddy said they would not tolerate the attitude of the AP government. He said BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would protect the interests of Telangana farmers.

Meanwhile, CPI leader K Narayana alleged that chief ministers of AP and Telangana, with the support of the BJP, enacted a drama on poll day.

