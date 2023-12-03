Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Michaung

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Various parts of the State are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm, Michaung, by December 3.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, 520 km southeast of Nellore, 620 km south-southeast of Bapatla, and 620 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, having moved northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph as of 5.30 pm on Saturday. It is expected to make landfall anywhere between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Sunday.

The administrations of all the districts have been put on high alert. As a precautionary measure, Nellore district administration announced a holiday for all educational institutions on December 4 (Monday).

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few areas over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 3.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rain, is expected in isolated places over coastal AP and Yanam on December 4 and 5. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north-coastal Andhra on December 6. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in most parts of Rayalaseema with isolated heavy rainfall from December 2 to 4 and very heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review the State’s preparedness and instructed district collectors in the coastal areas to be fully prepared for carrying out relief and rehabilitation efforts, if need be.

Govt allocates funds to eight dists for relief

Emphasising on the prompt restoration of disrupted electricity and transport systems, he asked officials to prioritise evacuation plans for coastal residents and set up relief camps. Jagan further instructed them to ensure adequate provisions for safe drinking water, food, and milk in camps, along with health services, are in place.

The State government has also allocated funds in advance to eight districts for relief measures. Tirupati received Rs 2 crore, while Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada got Rs 1 crore each.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, too, held a video-conference from the Vijayawada CS camp office and instructed fishermen to refrain from going to sea for the next three days. Highlighting the need for swift procurement of harvested grain, he directed the commissioner of Civil Supplies Department to compile district-wise availability reports and appeal to the centre for immediate procurement. Further, he instructed R&B, electricity and telecom departments to ensure machinery like cutters and earth movers are ready to jump into action in case trees and electric poles are uprooted.

