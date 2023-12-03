Ensure no power disruption: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) to Discoms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Cyclone Michaung likely to hit coastal districts of the State, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand is continuously monitoring the preparedness to face it and has given instructions to the power utilities to be fully ready and make requisite arrangements in their respective districts.

Taking stock of the situation with the CMDs of Discoms on Saturday, he directed them to be on high alert to face any eventuality and take up restoration works if there will be any damage to power infrastructure due to the cyclone.The Discoms CMDs should be fully geared up to restore power supply to the areas that may get affected by cyclone within a short period.

He also asked the Discoms to procure small generators and make available the required number of dewatering pumps for emergency purpose. They should also ensure proper shut down of feeders if necessary in case of heavy gales and downpour to prevent incidents of electrocution.

“Discoms should ensure that all the required men and material are kept ready to restore the power supply to normalcy in case of any damage to infrastructure due to the cyclone,” Vijayanand stressed.Discoms were further directed to open control rooms in cyclone prone districts and depute nodal officers for each district and they should coordinate with the executing officers and field staff.

Further, they were instructed to ready the required generators, JCBs, cranes, chainsaws, and pole drilling machines to restore 11 KV poles, lines, DTRs in the cyclone prone mandals.

He further asked the CMDs of Discoms to deploy official teams in every division with provision of chainsaws and gas cutters for tree clearing works and iron material fabrication. Wireless sets should be made available with full charging condition, he added.

APGenco MD and APTransco JMD KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTransco JMD Vigilance B Malla Reddy, APTransco Grid Director AKV Bhaskar, higher officials of Discoms and APTransco participated in the teleconference with the Special Chief Secretary.

