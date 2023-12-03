Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure no power disruption: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) to Discoms

Taking stock of the situation with the CMDs of Discoms on Saturday, he directed them to be on high alert to face any eventuality and take up restoration works if there will be any damage.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Cyclone Michaung likely to hit coastal districts of the State, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand is continuously monitoring the preparedness to face it and has given instructions to the power utilities to be fully ready and make requisite arrangements in their respective districts.

Taking stock of the situation with the CMDs of Discoms on Saturday, he directed them to be on high alert to face any eventuality and take up restoration works if there will be any damage to power infrastructure due to the cyclone.The Discoms CMDs should  be fully geared up to restore power supply to the areas that may get affected by cyclone within a short period.

He also asked the Discoms to procure small generators and make available the required number of dewatering pumps for emergency purpose. They should also ensure proper shut down of feeders if necessary in case of heavy gales and downpour to prevent incidents of electrocution.

“Discoms should ensure that all the required men and material are kept ready to restore the power supply to normalcy in case of any damage to infrastructure due to the cyclone,” Vijayanand stressed.Discoms were further directed to open control rooms in cyclone prone districts and depute nodal officers for each district and they should coordinate with the executing officers and field staff.

Further, they were instructed to ready the required generators, JCBs, cranes, chainsaws, and pole drilling machines to restore 11 KV poles, lines, DTRs in the cyclone prone mandals.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Michaung

He further asked the CMDs of Discoms to deploy official teams in every division with provision of chainsaws and gas cutters for tree clearing works and iron material fabrication. Wireless sets should be made available with full charging condition, he added.  

APGenco MD and APTransco JMD KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTransco JMD Vigilance B Malla Reddy, APTransco Grid Director AKV Bhaskar, higher officials of Discoms and APTransco participated in the teleconference with the Special Chief Secretary.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Michaung K Vijayanand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp