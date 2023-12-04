Cyclone Michaung: High alert sounded in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of Cyclone Michaung, Krishna district police and coast guard police initiated a high alert at Manginapudi beach on Sunday.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forewarned of heavy to very heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh’s coastal districts for two to three days.Responding to the alert, the Krishna district administration and police instructed all line departments to intensify rehabilitation efforts in identified problematic locations and implement precautionary measures in the district.

The IMD reported that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal would escalate into Cyclone Michaung by December 3. Expected to bypass Chennai, the cyclone is projected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with potential wind speeds reaching up to 100 kilo metres per hour on Tuesday morning.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3, 4, and 5.Teams from the Central and State disaster response forces arrived in the district on Sunday, conducting inspections at Manginapudi beach and surrounding areas. Their objective was to inform the public about the cyclone and direct them to take shelter in relief camps.

Krishna district’s Superintendent of Police, Palle Joshua, urged fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Relief camps were set up, and evacuation arrangements were underway if necessary. Necessary provisions, including food and clothes, were being made available for those seeking refuge in relief camps. On the other hand, District Collector P Raja Babu issued instructions to ensure ample stocks of milk, drinking water, and food at relief camps, emphasising the need for preparedness.

Farmers alerted

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao suggested farmers to postpone paddy harvesting in wake of the cyclone Michaung.He held a teleconference with the officials on Sunday

