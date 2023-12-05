Andhra Pradesh on high alert as cyclone landfall near Bapatla in few hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall at Bapatla around 1 p.m. and is moving parallel to the coastline. At the time of landfall, wind speed will be 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The state government has taken every precautionary measure to minimise damage and loss of life

According to IMD, Severe Cyclone Michuang, was located 80 km south, southwest of Bapatla, 140 km south, southwest of Machilipatna, 80 km north, northeast of Nellore at 8:30 a.m.on Tuesday and moving at 12 kmph speed.

A 35-year-old police constable Satya Kumar of the 11th Battalion in Bhakharapeta in Kadapa district died when an uprooted tree fell on him, while he was going to duty on his motorcycle. Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the region under the impact of the cyclone.

The sea turned rough in Suryalanka, with 2-metre-high waves hitting the coast. The sea also surged by a few meters in coastal areas including Bapatla, Repalle, and Nizampatnam due to the cyclone's impact.

Bapatla is braced up for the severe cyclone to hit the coast and official machinery has shifted over 800 people in low-lying areas in Nizamapatnam, Repalle to 13 cyclone relief camps till now.

Over 50 special teams are on standby to launch rescue operations, as the situation might get more critical in the next few hours. A tenth warning signal has been issued in Nizampatnam port and the sea turned rough at Suryalanka beach and tourists have been instructed not to go to the beach on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rains lashed coastal districts of the State from Nellore to Srikakulam. Very heavy rains lashed the Tirupati and Nellore districts. At several places, trees and electric poles were uprooted. Torrential downpour was witnessed in Tirupati and Tirumala. At a few places in Nellore and Tirupati districts, 17 cm and above rainfall was recorded.

Hundreds of houses were inundated due to the continuous rains since Sunday evening. Several low-lying areas in the coastal districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Praksam, Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, West Godavari, and Kakinada were inundated.

The civic staff in Nellore and Tirupati cities are struggling to drain stagnant water from several streets and repair potholes on arterial roads. They installed heavy-duty motors to pump out water, repair broken pipelines, and evacuate people from flooded areas.

During the past 24 hours ending 08.30 am on Tuesday, Kota mandal received the highest rainfall with 19 cm, Chillakuru, Chittamur, and Gudur recorded 18 cm of rainfall in Tirupati district.

The Kalangi reservoir in Tirupati district, facing a depth of 222 feet, has water levels reaching 218.80 feet. Despite a considerable flow of 23,000 cusecs, the authorities are releasing 24,300 cusecs downstream. Water was released from the Papanasanam and Gogarbham dams in Tirumala. People in low-lying areas were alerted.

Fire safety personnel rescued two persons who were struck up on the other side of an overflowing rivulet near Bandaripalle in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday morning.

Several trains, buses, and flights have been canceled in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati as a precautionary measure

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Severe cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall at Bapatla around 1 p.m. and is moving parallel to the coastline. At the time of landfall, wind speed will be 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The state government has taken every precautionary measure to minimise damage and loss of life According to IMD, Severe Cyclone Michuang, was located 80 km south, southwest of Bapatla, 140 km south, southwest of Machilipatna, 80 km north, northeast of Nellore at 8:30 a.m.on Tuesday and moving at 12 kmph speed. A 35-year-old police constable Satya Kumar of the 11th Battalion in Bhakharapeta in Kadapa district died when an uprooted tree fell on him, while he was going to duty on his motorcycle. Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the region under the impact of the cyclone. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The sea turned rough in Suryalanka, with 2-metre-high waves hitting the coast. The sea also surged by a few meters in coastal areas including Bapatla, Repalle, and Nizampatnam due to the cyclone's impact. As #CycloneMichuang is set to make land fall near Bapatla. #Suryalanka witnesses rough seas with 2m high waves, coastal areas like #Bapatla, #Repalle, #Nizampatnam see surges. #Tourists cautioned to avoid #beach visits#Michaungcyclone #Cyclone #AndhraPradesh@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/jZLAGnzFSG — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) December 5, 2023 Bapatla is braced up for the severe cyclone to hit the coast and official machinery has shifted over 800 people in low-lying areas in Nizamapatnam, Repalle to 13 cyclone relief camps till now. Over 50 special teams are on standby to launch rescue operations, as the situation might get more critical in the next few hours. A tenth warning signal has been issued in Nizampatnam port and the sea turned rough at Suryalanka beach and tourists have been instructed not to go to the beach on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rains lashed coastal districts of the State from Nellore to Srikakulam. Very heavy rains lashed the Tirupati and Nellore districts. At several places, trees and electric poles were uprooted. Torrential downpour was witnessed in Tirupati and Tirumala. At a few places in Nellore and Tirupati districts, 17 cm and above rainfall was recorded. Hundreds of houses were inundated due to the continuous rains since Sunday evening. Several low-lying areas in the coastal districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Praksam, Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, West Godavari, and Kakinada were inundated. The civic staff in Nellore and Tirupati cities are struggling to drain stagnant water from several streets and repair potholes on arterial roads. They installed heavy-duty motors to pump out water, repair broken pipelines, and evacuate people from flooded areas. During the past 24 hours ending 08.30 am on Tuesday, Kota mandal received the highest rainfall with 19 cm, Chillakuru, Chittamur, and Gudur recorded 18 cm of rainfall in Tirupati district. The Kalangi reservoir in Tirupati district, facing a depth of 222 feet, has water levels reaching 218.80 feet. Despite a considerable flow of 23,000 cusecs, the authorities are releasing 24,300 cusecs downstream. Water was released from the Papanasanam and Gogarbham dams in Tirumala. People in low-lying areas were alerted. Fire safety personnel rescued two persons who were struck up on the other side of an overflowing rivulet near Bandaripalle in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday morning. Several trains, buses, and flights have been canceled in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati as a precautionary measure Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp