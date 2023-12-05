Michaung landfall underway, eye of the storm close to Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe Cyclone Michaung made landfall near Bapatla around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The landfall process commenced at around 11:30 a.m., and it is expected to take 3-4 hours to complete. As the severe cyclonic storm proceeds further on the land towards the northerly direction, it will gradually weaken and disappear, according to meteorological department officials.

The landfall of Severe Cyclone Michaung triggered very to extremely heavy rainfall in the Bapatla region. Gusty winds with speeds of 90 kmph to 110 kmph are making their presence felt. All the mandals on the cyclone track have been alerted to heavy falls.

The state government has deployed as many as 50 special teams in Bapatla at the mandal level to take up cyclone relief measures. Several trees and electric poles were uprooted at different places in Bapatla, and relief teams are engaged in clearing them.

People from low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps set up at schools and government office buildings in the district. Over 1,350 people in seven mandals have been relocated to 27 relief camps as a precautionary measure.

Bapatla district collector P Ranjit Bhasha instructed officials to visit 111 villages where the impact of the cyclone was severe. Meanwhile, agriculture department officials are conducting field visits to inspect crop damage. The people in coastal areas, including Repalle, Vemuru, Bapatla, and Nizampatnam, are instructed not to come out of their houses for the next few hours.

Severe Cyclone Michaung came near the Nellore coast in the early hours of Tuesday and moved northwards parallel to the coastline before making landfall near Bapatla. It triggered widespread heavy rains in Tirupati, Nellore, and Prakasam districts. West Godavari and Konaseema districts also received heavy rains.

The sea turned rough in Suryalanka, with 2-meter-high waves hitting the coast. The sea also surged by a few meters in coastal areas, including Bapatla, Repalle, and Nizampatnam, due to the cyclone's impact.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old police constable of the 11th Battalion identified as Satya Kumar died in Bhakharapeta of Kadapa district when an uprooted tree fell on him while he was going to duty on his motorcycle.

There were reports of extensive damage to agriculture and horticulture crops in Tirupati, Nellore, Kadapa, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, NTR, and Konaseema districts. Besides paddy, horticulture crops like bananas suffered damage.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure no loss of life and minimize damage to properties. Officials informed him that 9,500 people were shifted to 211 relief camps in coastal districts as a precautionary measure. He directed the energy department to restore power connectivity at the earliest, and officials were instructed to extend relief aid to people in relief camps within 48 hours. Furthermore, he directed them to engage village/ward volunteers for enumerations of losses due to the cyclone.

