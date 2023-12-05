MP: Operationalise Vizag railway zone at earliest 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has demanded immediate operationalisation of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.

Raising the issue as a special mention in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he said the delay in handing over of 52 acres of land by the State government for the construction of the proposed railway zone headquarters at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam in lieu of the railway land taken by it as a compensation, has prolonged the operationalisation of the railway zone.

The Railway Board cleared the detailed estimates for the construction of the new zone headquarters with a budget of `106 crore. It has also issued orders assigning the construction work of the new zone headquarters to the East Coast Railway Zone after getting the designs approved, he said.

The MP appealed to the Ministry of Railways to immediately sort out the pending land issues and begin the construction of the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in the next two months.

