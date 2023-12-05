Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘State updated RCE for phase-1 of Polavaram proj’

Further, Tudu said the Polavaram Project Authority and CWC have taken up a detailed techno-economic assessment of the requirements projected by the State government. 

Published: 05th December 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has submitted an updated revised cost estimate (RCE) of Rs 37,059 crore for phase-I of the Polavaram Irrigation Project to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on August 2, 2023, said Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu in response to a query raised by TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar.

The MP had sought to know if the State government had submitted a proposal of RCE, indicating the balance cost for phase-I of the project, that is for water storage up to EL 41.15 m, as Rs 17,144 crore. 

Confirming that the State government had submitted the said proposal to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on June 5, the Union minister said they subsequently submitted an upgraded RCE of  Rs 37,059 crore to Central Water Commission (CWC) on August 2, 2023.

Stating that the RCE includes requirement of Rs 19,517.36 crore for balance cost of phase-I, he explained that the Rs 10,022.17 crore was required for remaining head works, Rs 1,225.80 crore for work of left main canal, Rs 412.81 crore for right main canal, and Rs 7,856.58 crore for land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation.

Further, Tudu said the Polavaram Project Authority and CWC have taken up a detailed techno-economic assessment of the requirements projected by the State government. 

The recommendations of the Central Water Commission are required to be endorsed by the Government of India, he added. As a first step in this regard, Union Ministry for Jal Shakti has constituted a revised cost committee, he pointed out. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp