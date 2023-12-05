Home States Andhra Pradesh

ToT programme for child rights & protection begins

The programme aimed to equip officials with the knowledge and skills to ensure child safety during disasters. 

Published: 05th December 2023

The programme is aimed at equiping officials to ensure child safety during disasters (Img | nidm.gov.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant stride towards bolstering disaster preparedness with a focus on children, the Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) Centre, under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, has inaugurated the Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on child rights and child protection during disasters and emergencies here on Monday at at NIDM’s South Campus in Vijayawada. 

The CCDRR Centre, a collaborative effort between NIDM and UNICEF, is dedicated to child-centric and child-led disaster risk reduction. With a focus on gender sensitivity, disability inclusivity, and youth-oriented disaster resilience, the centre operates as a hub for training, research, and policy development. Supported by Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children India), the programme saw the participation of 48 officials from various departments, including Women and Children Development, Police, Education, NGOs, and Revenue. 

