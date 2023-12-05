YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra third phase begins from Raptadu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra commenced from Raptadu Assembly segment in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday. The yatra will go on till December-end, while the fourth and last phase will be taken up in January.

In the first phase of yatra, which lasted for 13 days, 35 Assembly constituencies in 23 districts were covered. In all, 39 constituencies were covered in the second phase. About 30-40 Assembly segments will be covered in the third phase, according to YSRC leaders.

YSRC leaders representing BC, SC, ST and Minority communities highlighted the social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, besides emphasising the welfare schemes covering all sections of people. A large number of people took part in the yatra in Raptadu.

Addressing a gathering, Minister of Labour Gummanur Jayaram described Jagan as a beacon of hope for BC, SC, ST and Minority communities, crediting him for their social, economic and political empowerment. Taking a dig at the TDP-JSP combine, he said N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan should understand that their parties’ future in AP was not guaranteed. “People are all set to place their trust in Jagan again in 2024,” he said.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh highlighted the big difference between the present YSRC government and the previous TDP regime. “Jagan has fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the YSRC election manifesto and diligently implemented all the welfare schemes despite the financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, former Chief Minister Naidu consistently sought ways to evade fulfilling his election promises, impeding the welfare of the underprivileged,” he contrasted.

MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy said, “We have supplied water to the Peruru tank for three consecutive years. In the fourth year, the dam has reached its full capacity. A sum of `2,500 crore has been extended to beneficiaries in Raptadu constituency through both DBT and non-DBT schemes.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra commenced from Raptadu Assembly segment in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday. The yatra will go on till December-end, while the fourth and last phase will be taken up in January. In the first phase of yatra, which lasted for 13 days, 35 Assembly constituencies in 23 districts were covered. In all, 39 constituencies were covered in the second phase. About 30-40 Assembly segments will be covered in the third phase, according to YSRC leaders. YSRC leaders representing BC, SC, ST and Minority communities highlighted the social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, besides emphasising the welfare schemes covering all sections of people. A large number of people took part in the yatra in Raptadu. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing a gathering, Minister of Labour Gummanur Jayaram described Jagan as a beacon of hope for BC, SC, ST and Minority communities, crediting him for their social, economic and political empowerment. Taking a dig at the TDP-JSP combine, he said N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan should understand that their parties’ future in AP was not guaranteed. “People are all set to place their trust in Jagan again in 2024,” he said. Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh highlighted the big difference between the present YSRC government and the previous TDP regime. “Jagan has fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the YSRC election manifesto and diligently implemented all the welfare schemes despite the financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, former Chief Minister Naidu consistently sought ways to evade fulfilling his election promises, impeding the welfare of the underprivileged,” he contrasted. MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy said, “We have supplied water to the Peruru tank for three consecutive years. In the fourth year, the dam has reached its full capacity. A sum of `2,500 crore has been extended to beneficiaries in Raptadu constituency through both DBT and non-DBT schemes.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp