Cyclone Michaung: 17 mandals inundated in Krishna district, normal life disrupted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In anticipation of the severe impact of Cyclone Michaung, local authorities in Krishna district have activated proactive evacuation efforts in coastal villages. Prioritising public safety, authorities are implementing measures to mitigate the risk of casualties within the district.

Recent reports indicate that 248 villages across 17 mandals in Krishna district have been affected and inundated, disrupting normal life. Initial assessments reveal significant damage, with 42,869 hectares of crops affected, constituting over 33 per cent of the total agricultural area (including sand casting). The primary crop losses include 42,179 hectares of paddy and 690 hectares of groundnut.

Additionally, seven houses were damaged, comprising five huts, one pucca house in Bandar Division, and one kutcha house in Vuyyuru Division. Notably, the river bund in Yadlanka village of Avanigadda mandal suffered damage, prompting local officials to report the issue to the Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) of the Panchayati Raj (PR) department for swift restoration efforts. Several breaches were observed at locations such as Koneru centre to Lakshmi Taxis, MRO Office, Housing board-Sundari Nagar colony, and Kummari Gudem area in Machilipatnam city.

To manage the crisis, the Krishna district authorities, led by Collector P Raja Babu, have established 67 relief camps. Among these, 63 camps are located in fishermen’s villages, including those anticipated to be affected, while 14 camps are in non-fishermen villages. The current assessment identifies 831 affected families, with 3,305 individuals already relocated to the camps. Arrangements are in place to evacuate an additional 8,798 individuals. The district recorded 1159.4 mm cumulative rainfall, with Kruthivennu mandal experiencing the highest downpour at 171.4 mm.

Various officials, including the District Special Officer, Managing Director of State Housing Corporation, and Director of State Village Ward Secretariat, Lakshmisha, are scheduled to assess the situation in Gilakaladindi. Commissioner of Civil Supplies, H Arun Kumar, visited RBK in Vuyyuru Mandal, interacted with farmers and inspected rescue operations in Rice Mill, Kankipadu Mandal.

As part of the Cyclone-affected areas visit, Special Officer Lakshmi Sha inspected a relief camp at Swami Narayana Municipal School, where he inquired about arrangements from officials and refugees. YSRC youth Zonal Incharge Perni Krishna Murthy (Kittu) met with the special officer, requesting financial support for fishermen.

Lakshmi Sha highlighted the visible impact of the cyclone in 16 mandals of Krishna district, emphasising the provision of non-vegetarian food at relief camps.He assured medical support with one doctor and four ANMs available at all 67 camps. He urged staff to report road breaches, fallen electric poles, or obstructed roads.

Vijayawada records 719 mm rainfall

In NTR District, incessant rainfall has impacted all mandals, including Vijayawada city, recording 719 mm rainfall until 6:00 pm. Substantial rainfall was reported in various city mandals, leading to waterlogging on roads. Swift action by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) staff was taken to clear waterlogged areas where possible

