‘Vizag has key role in India’s growth story’: Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu

Published: 09th December 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

​ Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Group ​

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Highlighting the pivotal role Visakhapatnam has played in India’s journey towards becoming a formidable $5 trillion economy, Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu, during a held a meeting with CEO of NITI Aayog BVR Subramanyam, discussed the Steel City’s role in contributing $100 billion to the GDP. He addressed a gathering of 10,000 people in Vizag.

Srinubabu elaborated on the strategic significance of Vizag and Andhra Pradesh in attracting investments and facilitating collaborations between companies.He said the aim is to generate substantial employment opportunities in the region.

“This collaborative initiative not only underscores the potential of Vizag, but also reaffirms Pulsus Group’s dedication to contributing to the economic prosperity of North Andhra and, by extension, India,” Pulsus Group CEO noted.

