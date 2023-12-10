Andhra Pradesh records 45 days of intense weather events

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh witnessed 45 days of extreme weather events in a period of 273 days between January 1 and September 30, the Centre for Science and Environment’s report titled ‘Climate India 2023: An assessment of extreme weather events’ revealed.

The adverse weather conditions resulted in 45 human casualties during this period. Additionally, the impact extended to agricultural activities, with reported damage to a crop area of 9,015 hectares.

Residential structures were also affected with 14 houses sustaining either full or partial damage. Notably, the data presented in the report did not indicate any recorded animal deaths during these incidents.

On the other hand, India experienced extreme weather events on 235 days, accounting for a little over 86% of the 273 days. These events claimed 2,923 human lives, affected 1.84 million hectares of crop area, damaged 80,563 houses and killed over 92,519 animals. The report indicated that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense worldwide due to climate change, primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

The State recorded 10 days of lightning and storms, resulting in the loss of six human lives. Further, on 13 out of the 273 days, Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rains, floods, and landslides, claiming 39 human lives. The report distinguished between very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall events, considering heavy rainfall events only when they resulted in damages. Additionally, heatwave conditions were reported for 22 days.

The report defined heatwaves as a specific rise in temperature at a given location concerning the normal climatological value. It considered both heatwaves (a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 °C from the maximum temperature from normal) and severe heatwaves (a departure of more than 6.4 °C).

The report also provided insights into the number of days with extreme weather events in both 2022 and 2023. Notably, Andhra Pradesh reported extreme weather events for 45 days each in both years, underscoring the recurrent challenges posed by various weather phenomena and the need for continued efforts to mitigate their impact on the State’s population and infrastructure.

Besides stressing on the urgent need for action to address the escalating climate crisis, the report also called for strengthening early warning systems. While acknowledging India’s strides towards a cleaner energy future, the report emphasised on the need to invest in renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency, and adopt sustainable practices to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

“Strengthening early warning systems and building resilience to extreme weather events are essential for protecting communities and livelihoods. India’s experience with extreme weather events serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching impacts of climate change. Addressing this global challenge requires a concerted global effort. By transitioning to a low-carbon economy and building resilient communities, India can play a leading role in shaping a more sustainable future for all,” the report stated.

