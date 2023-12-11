Indian Navy’s Operational Demo in Andhra showcases maritime prowess

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach came alive with the celebration of Navy Day as the Eastern Naval Command showcased an Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) featuring maritime combatants. The event, held annually, treated the gathered crowds to an evening filled with action-packed displays by Indian Navy personnel.

Spectators flocked to the venue to witness the demonstrations, providing a firsthand look at the Navy’s operational capabilities and commitment to maritime security. The Navy Day Operational Demonstration, usually scheduled for December 4 every year, was postponed due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung and took place on Sunday. State Governor S Abdul Nazeer attended the celebrations as the chief guest, accompanied by ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

The Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in ‘Operation Trident’. The Op Demo unfolded as a flagship event in the city, featuring tactical manoeuvres executed by warships and submarines and a captivating display of air power, highlighting fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters.

An explosion triggered as part of the Navy Day operational demonstration off

RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

The Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated simulated combat operations against mock enemy targets, showcasing precision and expertise. The active participation of numerous indigenous platforms underscored the Navy’s commitment to an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Notable elements of the event included the Detonation of Charge/Water Plume, Hawk Bomb Burst, Submarine Sail Past, Horn Pipe Dance by SCC, Amphibious Demo, Manoeuvres by Fleet Ships, SAR Demo, Helicopter Landing Demo, High-speed Run by ISVs and FICS, Anti-Submarine Rocket Firing, Composite Fly Past, Beating Retreat, etc.

The demonstration culminated in a spellbinding beating retreat by the Navy’s Band during the Sunset Ceremony, complemented by the silhouette illumination created by the ships. The public’s response was marked by enthusiasm and appreciation, evident through audible cheers.

The daredevil commandos, displaying remarkable skill in skydiving, descended to the ground with the Indian flag and Naval flag and later presented a souvenir to Governor Abdul Nazeer. The sunset ceremony and ship illumination served as a fitting conclusion, leaving spectators with a sense of satisfaction.

Following the Op Demo, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, hosted a distinguished ‘At Home Function’ at Navy House in Visakhapatnam. During the event, the Governor interacted with flag officers, civil dignitaries, and distinguished guests.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach came alive with the celebration of Navy Day as the Eastern Naval Command showcased an Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) featuring maritime combatants. The event, held annually, treated the gathered crowds to an evening filled with action-packed displays by Indian Navy personnel. Spectators flocked to the venue to witness the demonstrations, providing a firsthand look at the Navy’s operational capabilities and commitment to maritime security. The Navy Day Operational Demonstration, usually scheduled for December 4 every year, was postponed due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung and took place on Sunday. State Governor S Abdul Nazeer attended the celebrations as the chief guest, accompanied by ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar. The Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in ‘Operation Trident’. The Op Demo unfolded as a flagship event in the city, featuring tactical manoeuvres executed by warships and submarines and a captivating display of air power, highlighting fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An explosion triggered as part of the Navy Day operational demonstration off RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (Photo | G Satyanarayana) The Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated simulated combat operations against mock enemy targets, showcasing precision and expertise. The active participation of numerous indigenous platforms underscored the Navy’s commitment to an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Notable elements of the event included the Detonation of Charge/Water Plume, Hawk Bomb Burst, Submarine Sail Past, Horn Pipe Dance by SCC, Amphibious Demo, Manoeuvres by Fleet Ships, SAR Demo, Helicopter Landing Demo, High-speed Run by ISVs and FICS, Anti-Submarine Rocket Firing, Composite Fly Past, Beating Retreat, etc. The demonstration culminated in a spellbinding beating retreat by the Navy’s Band during the Sunset Ceremony, complemented by the silhouette illumination created by the ships. The public’s response was marked by enthusiasm and appreciation, evident through audible cheers. The daredevil commandos, displaying remarkable skill in skydiving, descended to the ground with the Indian flag and Naval flag and later presented a souvenir to Governor Abdul Nazeer. The sunset ceremony and ship illumination served as a fitting conclusion, leaving spectators with a sense of satisfaction. Following the Op Demo, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, hosted a distinguished ‘At Home Function’ at Navy House in Visakhapatnam. During the event, the Governor interacted with flag officers, civil dignitaries, and distinguished guests. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp