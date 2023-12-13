Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh launch statewide stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anganwadi workers’ unions affiliated with CITU, AITUC and IFTU, initiated a strike on Tuesday, demanding the resolution of long-standing issues. The workers, demanding salary hikes and gratuity payments, staged mass protests at 257 project offices, leading to the closure of 55,600 Anganwadi centres Statewide.

Accusing the State government of neglecting vital concerns under the guise of negotiations, they expressed frustration. General Secretary of the Anganwadi Workers Union K Subbaravamma alleged that despite discussions at the Chief Secretary level, the government has failed to implement the Supreme Court’s directives on gratuity and salary hikes starting from 2022.

Union president G Baby Rani urged the government to honour the Chief Minister’s commitment to wage enhancements, aligning with those provided to Anganwadi workers in Telangana. She advocated for the official recognition of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini-workers as government employees, with a minimum wage set at Rs 26,000. General Secretary J Lalitamma appealed to the Union government to increase the Integrated Child Development Services budget beyond the current fiscal allocation of Rs 20,554.31 crore.

