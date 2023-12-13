Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh launch statewide stir

Accusing the State government of neglecting vital concerns under the guise of negotiations, they expressed frustration.

Published: 13th December 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi workers, protest

Anganwadi workers staging a dharna in Vijayawada, (top) an anganwadi worker takes part in protest with her infant in Vizag | Prasant Madugula/ EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anganwadi workers’ unions affiliated with CITU, AITUC and IFTU, initiated a strike on Tuesday, demanding the resolution of long-standing issues. The workers, demanding salary hikes and gratuity payments, staged mass protests at 257 project offices, leading to the closure of 55,600 Anganwadi centres Statewide.

Accusing the State government of neglecting vital concerns under the guise of negotiations, they expressed frustration. General Secretary of the Anganwadi Workers Union K Subbaravamma alleged that despite discussions at the Chief Secretary level, the government has failed to implement the Supreme Court’s directives on gratuity and salary hikes starting from 2022.

Union president G Baby Rani urged the government to honour the Chief Minister’s commitment to wage enhancements, aligning with those provided to Anganwadi workers in Telangana. She advocated for the official recognition of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini-workers as government employees, with a minimum wage set at Rs 26,000. General Secretary J Lalitamma appealed to the Union government to increase the Integrated Child Development Services budget beyond the current fiscal allocation of Rs 20,554.31 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi workers strike Andhra news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp