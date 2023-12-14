Experience as cop came in handy: YSRC MP on Parliament smoke attack

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP from Hindupur Gorantla Madhav was among the members in the Lok Sabha who swiftly tackled the intruders as they created a furore in the Parliament on Wednesday. A former police officer, Madhav narrated the dramatic events that unfolded in the House to The New Indian Express.

"I was sitting in the front row close to the Speaker. During the Question Hour, we heard a thud from behind and saw one youngster jumping over the benches, while the other one was dangling from the gallery. After grabbing the first miscreant, the MPs noticed that the second intruder was running towards the Speaker and raising slogans. There was too much commotion in the House, so I could not hear what he was shouting. I believe he raised anti-national and anti-government slogans," he said.

"The MPs pounced on him before he could reach the Speaker’s podium, following which he fell on the bench. I quickly jumped over the benches and elbowed him down. I was afraid that he might be having explosives strapped to his body. I held both his arms behind his back. Yet, he was able to pull out a canister of the yellow gas from his shoes. The thick smoke had a pungent smell," he added.

"I frisked him thoroughly to check for any explosives. My experience as a police officer came in handy. Fortunately, he did not have any explosive material. Other MPs and I held him tightly until the security personnel came. The Parliament is a symbol of our sovereignty and democracy. There was adequate security in place, but lapses or laxity on the part of the security forces might have resulted in the breach," he further added.

He again said that anti-social elements are using new techniques. Hence, he urged to upgrade the security systems accordingly. "I think windows should be fixed in the gallery for visitors to watch the proceedings from behind the glass. This will strengthen security and prevent recurrence of such incidents," he added.

