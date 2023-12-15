Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panic in Prakasam school as cobra enters kitchen

A snake

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The students of Government Gurukulam (Residential School) on Thursday experienced a brief moment of fear when a snake entered and sought refuge in the school’s kitchen area.

The situation was eventually brought under control, providing relief to the students, teaching staff, and villagers as a skilled snake catcher safely apprehended the reptile and released it into the nearby forest. The incident occurred at Ganapavaram Residential School in Tripurantakam mandal.

During lunchtime, the students spotted a cobra entering the school premises, prompting them to promptly report the sighting to the school authorities, who, in turn, alerted the forest department. The forest department dispatched snake rescuer Mallikarjuna to address the situation.

Upon arrival, Mallikarjuna diligently searched the school premises and located the snake in the kitchen area. With skilful precision, he captured the cobra and released it into the nearby forest. Mallikarjuna identified the snake as a 7-ft long cobra, emphasising its high toxicity and aggressive defensive nature.

He urged the public not to attempt to kill or fear snakes but instead to remain calm and promptly inform authorities for their peaceful relocation to their natural habitat. Mallikarjuna highlighted the crucial role snakes play in maintaining environmental biodiversity.

