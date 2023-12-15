Techie’s death: APCID files case against wife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID )police registered a case in connection with the death of Guntur native Ganguri Srinath, who died under suspicious circumstances in the US last October.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased Srinath’s father, Babu Rao, suspecting the role of Srinath’s wife Sai Charan, her father Sukhavasi Srinivasa Rao and his wife Rajasri, Mangalagiri CID police registered a case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and began the probe.

According to CID officials, Babu Rao, in his complaint, had alleged that Sai Charani pushed Srinath into the gorge while they were trekking a hill last October. He also faulted Charani’s disregard to complain with the local police in the US about the incident.

In his complaint, Babu Rao mentioned his son Srinath and Sai Charan got married in 2016 and he took her to the US in January 2017 under dependent VISA. Srinath used to work at Da Vita Company in Virginia Way in the US. A couple of months after going to the US, Sai Charan told Srinath that she did not like the marriage and reportedly threatened him several times to kill him and marry another person.

When her parents were informed of the same, they assured Srinath that they would solve the problem.

“Srinath said that there was no change in Charani’s behaviour even after her parents reprimanded her. In 2020, she took his car and drove negligently and caused a road accident so that Srinath could be arrested by the US police,” he alleged.

The officials informed that on October 16 last year, both Charani and Srinath reportedly went to Yono Hills in Atlanta for trekking. Later, Sai Charan called Babu Rao and informed them that Srinath was dead after he accidentally fell in the gorge while trekking the hill and died.

“After Srinath’s demise, there is a huge difference in her behaviour and she did not attend his funeral and other rituals which raised suspicion on her,” reads the complaint. After taking legal opinion on the complaint, CID officials registered a case on Wednesday and began the investigation.

