Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadi staff strike in support of demands including pay hike & pension reaches seventh day

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the State government has not made any concrete decisions even after the seventh day of the statewide Anganwadi workers' agitation, the workers are planning to intensify their efforts to escalate the protest.The stir was initiated under the auspices of the State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (CITU), AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association (AITUC), and AP Progressive Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (IFTU). The workers called for the strike in support of their multiple charter of demands including pay hike and pension.

Meanwhile, the State government is exploring alternative arrangements for Anganwadi centres to ensure timely nutrition for pregnant women and children. As part of these arrangements, the officials have instructed women police secretaries and health secretaries to take over the centres, which resulted in a confrontation between the women police personnel and the Anganwadi workers.

AP Village and Ward Secretariat Women Police Welfare Association State Secretary Mahalakshmi Sunkara alleged that Anganwadi workers insulted secretariat employees during Panchnama. The government is utilising self-help group staff to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children. SHGs will manage Anganwadis in private buildings, while the Mid-Day meal team will manage the government school-based Anganwadis in providing nutrition to the needy.

On the other hand, the General Secretary of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association (CITU affiliated), K Subbaravamma, laments, “Our demands are fair, but minimal efforts are made to resolve them. Police aggression has turned minor issues into serious disputes, as seen in places like Undavalli village. Breaking locks at Anganwadi centres is the government’s intimidation. Anganwadis did not intimidate ward village secretaries at any centre. We urge secretariat employees and SHG leaders to support our strike.”

State President of Village and Ward Secretariat Employees’ Welfare Association, AV Nageswara Rao, criticised that assigning additional responsibilities to secretariat staff was overwhelming. He demands government action to alleviate the burden on secretaries.

