Livestock Research Centre bags award for conserving Ongole cattle breed

GUNTUR: The Livestock Research Station at the Lam Farm in Guntur has secured third place in its initiatives to conserve the Ongole cattle breed. The ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources announced will confer the Breed Conservation Award 2023 to the organisation on Kisan Divas (December 23) at Karnal in Haryana.

Under the administrative control of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, the Livestock Research Station has initiated various genetic implant programmes over the past three decades to revive the Ongole breed cattle as its population dropped in the mid-19th century.

Ongole cattle, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is a fine and majestic cattle, huge in size, extremely docile and considered as the backbone of farmers for its high milking potential, and suitable for heavy and steady draught purposes. The cattle, in some cases its semen and embryo, were exported to several countries such as Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela, USA, Australia, and Indonesia due to its unique characteristics.

However, the shift in the socio-agronomic fabric in the society, including the mechanisation of agriculture, unavailability of fodder, and conversion of upland agriculture to irrigated agriculture, resulted in the depletion of the Ongole cattle breed, both in population and quality.

Elaborating on the conservation procedure, professor and in-charge of the research centre Dr M Mutha Rao said superior quality progeny of the breed was produced and In-vitro Fertilization Transfer (IVF-ET) assisted reproductive technology was effectively implemented for faster multiplication of Ongole breed superior germplasm. This resulted in a surge in the total population to over seven lakh, he added.

He explained, “As many as 10 lakh doses of semen of superior quality breed was distributed to the farmers in the last 30 years. As part of ex-situ breed conservation, semen and embryo banks have been set up for future purposes. We have also distributed over 5,000 cattle to farmers, regularly supplying embryos, and providing artificial insemination services to farmers at their doorstep and nine batches of veterinarians have been trained to deliver these services efficiently.”

