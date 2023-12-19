Vignan Univ signs MoU with CSC Academy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to organise skill development programmes for the students, Vignan University has inked an MoU with CSC (Common Service Center) Academy in Vizag, run by the Department of Electronics and IT, GoI, said university V-C Prof P Nagabhushan. Incharge Registrar Dr PMV Rao exchanged MoU documents with CSC Academy Virtual Learning Execuritve Ram Mohan here on Monday.

