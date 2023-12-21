Aadudam Andhra will be held in December every year, says Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aadudam Andhra will be held as a yearly event in December, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Wednesday during a meeting to review the sports event.

Stating that the 47-day event will begin on December 26, Jagan said the initiative will work as a platform to promote fitness and exercise for people, and also supplement the government’s efforts to consolidate preventive healthcare measures.

The total number of registrations has reached 1.23 crore, he added. As many as 34.19 lakh youth are participating, he pointed out.

Instructing district collectors and senior officials to strive towards making Aadudam Andhra memorable, he said, “Like other successful programmes, including facelift of 45,000 schools under Naadu-Nedu, establishing village and ward secretariats, launching village clinics, implementing family doctor concept and conducting Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, the government has taken up the sports festival as a challenge. So, the officials should work to make the event successful like the other programmes,” he explained.

Jagan pointed out that the festival will also give a platform for hidden talent and help them shine at a national level. “Events will be conducted in five sports—cricket, kabaddi, kho-kho, volley ball and badminton—from the village to State-level. Programmes like three-km marathon should be conducted from district to the constituency-level to create awareness among the public," he told officials.

Pointing out that 9,043 playgrounds in 14,997 village and ward secretariats have been identified, he instructed officials to display the posters at village and ward secretariats before December 26.

‘Girls must be motivated to participate in sports’

Further, he advised them to prepare an action plan so that the event can be conducted in December every year. He also directed them to send quality kits to those who are participating in the programme.

“All people aged above 15, especially girls, should be encouraged to participate in the festival", he said.

He directed officials to send good-quality kits to the grounds in advance.

Collaborations

While Prime Volleyball League, Pro Kabaddi and AP Kho Kho Association will scout for talented youth in their respective sports, the Chief Minister said 21 brand ambassadors and 345 district-level talented sportspersons are coming forward to promote the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu invited the youth to participate with full vigour in the first-ever sports festival of the State. Jyothi Surekha said sporting culture is increasing in the country and requested the women to participate in large numbers.

The Chief Minister explained that Rs 5 lakh, Rs 60,000, Rs 35,000 would be given to first prize winners at the State, district and constituency levels in Kho-kho, volleyball, cricket and Kabaddi matches, respectively, while Rs 3 lakh, Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 would be given as second prizes in the respective categories.

Similarly, a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 would be given as a third prize at the State, district and constituency levels respectively, he said.

Further, the Chief Minister announced that first-prize badminton winners will be given Rs 2 lakh, Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 at the State, district and constituency levels respectively.

