GO enhancing pension to Rs 3,000 issued by AP

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued the orders.

Published: 22nd December 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the decision taken by the State Cabinet, the government on Thursday issued a GO enhancing the social security pensions -- YSR Pension Kanuka -- from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000.YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had included enhancement of social security pension from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 in phases in his election manifesto. After coming to power, he has been increasing the pension by Rs 250 every year, and extending the enhanced pension from January 1 every year. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued the orders.

Accordingly, old age pensioners, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers and ART patients under the YSR Pension Kanuka will receive the enhanced pension of December 2023 from January 1, 2024. The government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 139.21 crore per month with the hiked pension. This comes to an additional Rs 556.87 crore for the current fiscal (December 2023 to March 2024).

