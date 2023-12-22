Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur GGH will get facelift with Rs 500 crore, says AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), development initiatives totalling Rs 500 crore have been initiated under the Nadu Nedu scheme.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani flagged off two special ambulances and inaugurated the blood donation camp at Guntur GGH on Thursday. (Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to enhance healthcare services for the multitude of daily visitors to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), development initiatives totalling Rs 500 crore have been initiated under the Nadu Nedu scheme, as announced by Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. She inaugurated a massive blood donation camp held to commemorate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday here on Thursday. The camp witnessed the voluntary participation of over 100 youths.

Minister Rajini underscored the transformative impact of the YSRC government, led by CM Jagan, in the health and medical sector. The government’s endeavours include pioneering initiatives such as the family doctor programme, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, hospital enhancements, and the establishment of medical colleges. She highlighted the budget allocated for various initiatives taken in the GGH.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp