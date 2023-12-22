Guntur GGH will get facelift with Rs 500 crore, says AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to enhance healthcare services for the multitude of daily visitors to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), development initiatives totalling Rs 500 crore have been initiated under the Nadu Nedu scheme, as announced by Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. She inaugurated a massive blood donation camp held to commemorate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday here on Thursday. The camp witnessed the voluntary participation of over 100 youths.

Minister Rajini underscored the transformative impact of the YSRC government, led by CM Jagan, in the health and medical sector. The government’s endeavours include pioneering initiatives such as the family doctor programme, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, hospital enhancements, and the establishment of medical colleges. She highlighted the budget allocated for various initiatives taken in the GGH.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: In a bid to enhance healthcare services for the multitude of daily visitors to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), development initiatives totalling Rs 500 crore have been initiated under the Nadu Nedu scheme, as announced by Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. She inaugurated a massive blood donation camp held to commemorate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday here on Thursday. The camp witnessed the voluntary participation of over 100 youths. Minister Rajini underscored the transformative impact of the YSRC government, led by CM Jagan, in the health and medical sector. The government’s endeavours include pioneering initiatives such as the family doctor programme, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, hospital enhancements, and the establishment of medical colleges. She highlighted the budget allocated for various initiatives taken in the GGH. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });