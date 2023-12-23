Ongole GGH sets up special ward to fight JN.1 variant

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: In response to the recent directives from the Central and State government health ministries, the district medical and health department is proactively organising comprehensive measures within government hospitals to effectively confront and treat cases of the newly identified JN.1 variant of the Coronavirus.

A dedicated unit with a capacity of 150 ICU beds has been established at the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS), equipped with streamlined oxygen supply lines to facilitate emergency services. Essential medicines and medical equipment are readily available, and the hospitals have been reinforcing with additional medical, nursing and laboratory staff. The supervision of a special medical team, led by

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Tirumala Rao, has been entrusted to ensure the effective management of the special ward in GGH, as directed by Medical Superintendent Dr Bhagavan Nayak. Dr Tirumala Rao reassures the public, emphasising the hospital’s readiness with 500 and 1,000 kg capacity oxygen supply plants, ample ICU beds, medical staff, and laboratory facilities.

The initially established Covid ward with 150 beds can be expanded based on evolving requirements. He urges citizens to wear face masks, and avoid social gatherings and underscores that while there’s no need for undue concern about the new variant JN-1 of Coronavirus, everyone must exercise caution and adhere to preventive measures.

Similar preparations and vigilance are underway at Markapur and Kanigiri government hospitals, where staff have been alerted to respond appropriately to emergencies. Dr S Rajyalakshmi, the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), underscores the district-wide coordination. Any suspicious cases are to be promptly referred to the Ongole-GGH without delay.

She highlights the focus on maintaining buffer stocks of medicines, face masks, hand gloves, and kits across all the hospitals to meet potential demands. The efforts aim to safeguard public health and ensure a swift response to any emerging challenges posed by the new JN-1 variant.

