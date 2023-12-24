Andhra minister Ambati heckles TDP over Prashant-Naidu meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has heckled the TDP over the meeting between political strategist Prashant Kishor and Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, recalling the sarcastic comments made by the former CM in 2019, when PK was advising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on election strategy.

Taking to X, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu posted, “If the material itself lacks quality, what actions can be expected from a craftsman?” indirectly mentioning that TDP general secretary Lokesh is not a good material for politics.

Addressing media persons at his office in Guntur later, he highlighted the irony of the TDP’s engagement with a political strategist they had previously criticised.

“Prashant Kishor, who hails from Bihar, is a poll strategist-turned-politician, widely recognised for his role in shaping the YSRC electoral campaign, is currently making headlines. Ironically, it is the same political party that had previously criticised and disparaged Kishor, describing him as a ‘Bihar dacoit.’ Notably, it is the very individual, Naidu, who is now engaging in discussions for a poll strategy, trying to make a notable shift in dynamics.” he observed.

Ambati pointed out that Naidu had earlier attributed incidents such as the attack on Jagan at Vizag airport, Viveka’s murder, and the creation of communal tensions to what he deemed as political gimmicks orchestrated by Kishor.“This only shows to what lows they can stoop to return to power,” he remarked.

Ambati said, “Either PK (Pawan Kalyan) or this PK (Prashant Kishor) cannot save the TDP, which is nothing short of a corpse. Doctors can treat a patient and perform postmortem. If we assume PK is a doctor, then he has come to do a postmortem on the TDP, which is dead in Andhra. No new lease of life can be infused in that party.”

The YSRC leader opined that the arrival of PK indicates that existing strategist Robin Sharma has run out of fuel, and has not benefited the party as evident by Naidu going to jail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case. Hence, TDP leaders begged PK to assist the party. However, it will be of no use,” he averred.

