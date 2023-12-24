Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM to inaugurate Aadudam Andhra in Guntur on December 26

Meanwhile, YSRC youth wing in Guntur city is all set to conduct a marathon to increase awareness on the programme on Sunday.

Kirthi Chekuri

GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri inspecting arrangements for CM’s visit in Guntur I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the Aadudam Andhra programme, which is scheduled to be launched on December 26 in Guntur, said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri. Ahead of CM’s visit, the civic officials inspected the arrangements here on Saturday.

During the inspection, she said that the inauguration programme of the sports event will be held at Loyola School and officials were instructed to take up special sanitation and renovation works for CM’s visit. Engineering, public health, sanitation, and other department officials should work in coordination to finish the works within the stipulated time. Stern action would be taken against those who fail to deliver their duties properly, she added.

Meanwhile, the YSRC youth wing in Guntur city is all set to conduct a marathon to increase awareness on the programme on Sunday. The marathon will start from YSR Statue in Koritepadu to Lodge Centre at 9 am. Health Minister Vidadala Rajani and Aadudam Andhra Ambassador Ambati Rayudu will also participate in the marathon.

