Vijayanagara era inscription lies in neglect

VIJAYAWADA: An inscription issued during the reign of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya was found in a state of utter neglect near a dilapidated temple at an abandoned village -- Gundala -- located in a forest, around five kilometres away from Koppunuru village in Macherla Mandal, Palnadu district.

Archeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy examined the ruins of the temple and the inscription on Sunday after receiving information from local heritage activists Satish Pavuluri, Sivasankar Manimela and Yuganadhreddy Durgempudi.

He explained that the inscription, which was partly buried in the ground, dated back to 1516 CE. This was the year when Sri Krishnadevaraya seized the forts of Kondaveedu, Bellamkonda and Nagarjunakonda.

According to the inscription, local chief Basavanayaka, who was authorised to rule Nagarjunakonda Seema, had donated the revenues of Malle Gundala village (not in existence now), for the upkeep of the Tiruvengalanatha temple.

Basvanayaka also issued another inscription at Bellamkondavaripalem village near Koppunur. Remains of a 16th-century temple were also found near the inscription. The temple mandapa was visible up to the plinth level and there were sculptures of Veerabhadra and Bhadrakali.

The temple mentioned in the inscription is dedicated to Tiruvenngalanatha (Venkateswara), whose deity was not found in the sanctum sanctorum. Interestingly an image of Veerabhadra in standing posture was seen. According to Dr Reddy, the inscription also refers to Timmarusu, the Prime Minister of Sri Krishnadevaraya, as the overlord of the region.

“We could reach the spot where the inscription was found after a tedious journey in the hilly terrain followed by a steep valley in the forest. We sensitised the villagers on the historical significance of the inscription and the need to shift it to Koppunuru village. We also stressed the need to erect it on a pedestal with historical signage to preserve it for posterity,” he explained.

