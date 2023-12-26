Home States Andhra Pradesh

First COVID death reported in Andhra Pradesh 

Special ward being prepared at a Govt hospital as preparedness amid concern over new COVID-19 variant JN. 1, in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid growing concerns around the rising cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, a 51-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam died of infection on Tuesday. 

The woman was admitted to King George Hospital on December 24, following acute respiratory distress syndrome. She was tested positive for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test, and doctors provided her with specialized treatment.

Although her samples were sent to a Genome Sequencing Lab in Vijayawada to test for the Saras variant, she, unfortunately, passed away, before the results could be obtained. 

Dr P Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of King, George Hospital, stated that the woman succumbed at 3:00 am on Tuesday despite receiving advanced treatment. He further stated that It is important to note that while she tested positive for COVID-19, it cannot be definitively concluded, that her death was due to the virus.

The woman has comorbid conditions. She had kidney failure and suffered from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, the doctor said. She was initially admitted to Chest Hospital and shifted to KGH after she tested positive for COVID-19.

