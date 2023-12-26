Verse drama receives thunderous applause from audience in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Various stage plays performed on the third day of 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam left the theatre enthusiasts in awe on Monday.

‘Sri Rama Padukalu’, a traditional epic verse drama written by Lakshmi Kuleshwar and performed by Savera Arts Music and Literature Drama Company from Kadapa, enthralled the audience at the ongoing seven-day festival being held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in Guntur. The artists performed one of the most emotional scenes of Lord Rama going into exile and received huge applause from the audience.

While ‘Manchi (Guna) Patham’, a kid’s play written by PVN Krishna and directed by P Sai Shankar, depicted the importance of education to prevent child labour, ‘Jhanak Jhanak Payal Bhaje’, written by MS Chowdhary, portrayed the struggles of theatre artistes.

Meanwhile, ‘Nishabdhama-Nee Khareedentha’ written by PT Madhav and directed by Ch Krishna Prasad, took the spectators on an emotional roller coaster by portraying the complex relationships of a marriage and its impact on society.

‘Inkennallu’, a social play based on a real story, highlighted the importance of women, the responsibility of parents and society for the safety of women. Later in the day, ‘Kamaneeyam’, written by Vidyadhar Munipalli and ‘Jaruguthunna Katha’ also received a great response.

Appreciating the efforts of the artists, Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) Chairman Posani Krishna Murali awarded prize money of Rs 50,000 to Savera Arts, Rs 25,000 to Manchi (Guna) Patham, Rs 40,000 to Jhanak Jhanak Payal Bhaje, Rs 25,000 to Nishabdhama-Nee Khareedentha, Rs 25,000 to Inkennallu play groups.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Various stage plays performed on the third day of 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam left the theatre enthusiasts in awe on Monday. ‘Sri Rama Padukalu’, a traditional epic verse drama written by Lakshmi Kuleshwar and performed by Savera Arts Music and Literature Drama Company from Kadapa, enthralled the audience at the ongoing seven-day festival being held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in Guntur. The artists performed one of the most emotional scenes of Lord Rama going into exile and received huge applause from the audience. While ‘Manchi (Guna) Patham’, a kid’s play written by PVN Krishna and directed by P Sai Shankar, depicted the importance of education to prevent child labour, ‘Jhanak Jhanak Payal Bhaje’, written by MS Chowdhary, portrayed the struggles of theatre artistes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, ‘Nishabdhama-Nee Khareedentha’ written by PT Madhav and directed by Ch Krishna Prasad, took the spectators on an emotional roller coaster by portraying the complex relationships of a marriage and its impact on society. ‘Inkennallu’, a social play based on a real story, highlighted the importance of women, the responsibility of parents and society for the safety of women. Later in the day, ‘Kamaneeyam’, written by Vidyadhar Munipalli and ‘Jaruguthunna Katha’ also received a great response. Appreciating the efforts of the artists, Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) Chairman Posani Krishna Murali awarded prize money of Rs 50,000 to Savera Arts, Rs 25,000 to Manchi (Guna) Patham, Rs 40,000 to Jhanak Jhanak Payal Bhaje, Rs 25,000 to Nishabdhama-Nee Khareedentha, Rs 25,000 to Inkennallu play groups. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp