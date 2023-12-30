Home States Andhra Pradesh

22nd Nandi Natakotsavam ends on a grand note

In the verse drama category, Madhava Sharma’s play won the gold Nandi, while ‘Srikantha Krishnamacharya’ and ‘Vasantha Rajeeyam’ won silver and bronze Nandis, respectively.

Published: 30th December 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ambati Rambabu and APSFTVDC chief Posani Krishna Murali felicitating a theatre artiste on the last day of Nandi Natakotsavam in Guntur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 22nd edition of Nandi Natakotsavam breathed new life into the theatre artform and gave a major boost to the artistes, opined Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu.

Participating on the concluding day of the seven-day Telugu drama festival at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir here on Friday, he stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been adamant about reviving the theatre art and honouring the theatre artists, and conducting this event is a testament to his vision.

Out of 115 entries, as many as 38 plays of five genres were selected by three teams of judges and were performed during the seven-day festival.

Over 1,200 artists from 38 drama societies from the State participated in the event. In the verse drama category, Madhava Sharma’s play won the gold Nandi, while ‘Srikantha Krishnamacharya’ and ‘Vasantha Rajeeyam’ won the silver and bronze Nandis, respectively. In the social play category, ‘Indraprastha’, ‘The Imposters’, and ‘Kalanetha’ won gold, silver and bronze Nandis. While ‘Asthikalu’ bagged gold Nandi, ‘Kamaneeyam’, and ‘Cheekati Puvvu’ won silver and bronze nandis in the social playlet category.

In the children’s drama category, ‘Prapancha Tantram’, ‘Bhadyatha’, and ‘Mudu Prashnalu’ secured Nandis, and ‘Inkana’, ‘Kapiraju’, ‘Uddam Singh’ won gold, silver, and bronze Nandis in university/college drama category.  

Minister Ambati along with  Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) chairman Posani Krishna Murali, and managing director Vijay Kumar awarded NTR Rangasthala Award 2022 and Rs 1.5 lakh to famous writer, director, and actor Meegada Ramalingaswamy, and Dr YSR Award 2023 and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to Kakinada-based theatre troupe Young Men’s Happy Club. They also felicitated the awardees and veteran theatre artist KSK Sai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp