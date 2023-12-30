22nd Nandi Natakotsavam ends on a grand note

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 22nd edition of Nandi Natakotsavam breathed new life into the theatre artform and gave a major boost to the artistes, opined Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu.

Participating on the concluding day of the seven-day Telugu drama festival at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir here on Friday, he stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been adamant about reviving the theatre art and honouring the theatre artists, and conducting this event is a testament to his vision.

Out of 115 entries, as many as 38 plays of five genres were selected by three teams of judges and were performed during the seven-day festival.

Over 1,200 artists from 38 drama societies from the State participated in the event. In the verse drama category, Madhava Sharma’s play won the gold Nandi, while ‘Srikantha Krishnamacharya’ and ‘Vasantha Rajeeyam’ won the silver and bronze Nandis, respectively. In the social play category, ‘Indraprastha’, ‘The Imposters’, and ‘Kalanetha’ won gold, silver and bronze Nandis. While ‘Asthikalu’ bagged gold Nandi, ‘Kamaneeyam’, and ‘Cheekati Puvvu’ won silver and bronze nandis in the social playlet category.

In the children’s drama category, ‘Prapancha Tantram’, ‘Bhadyatha’, and ‘Mudu Prashnalu’ secured Nandis, and ‘Inkana’, ‘Kapiraju’, ‘Uddam Singh’ won gold, silver, and bronze Nandis in university/college drama category.

Minister Ambati along with Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) chairman Posani Krishna Murali, and managing director Vijay Kumar awarded NTR Rangasthala Award 2022 and Rs 1.5 lakh to famous writer, director, and actor Meegada Ramalingaswamy, and Dr YSR Award 2023 and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to Kakinada-based theatre troupe Young Men’s Happy Club. They also felicitated the awardees and veteran theatre artist KSK Sai.

