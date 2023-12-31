Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna to follow in footsteps of YS Sharmila, likely to join Congress

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who recently submitted his resignation to the MLA post and the primary membership of YSRC, has announced that he will join YS Sharmila, who is expected to be appointed president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing a press meet in Mangalagiri on Saturday, RK as he is popularly known, said as a loyalist to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he will join Sharmila, who is yet to decide to officially join the Congress. “My decision to whether join another political party or not will depend on her decision,” he said.

RK reportedly met Sharmila after resigning from the YSRC and discussed the recent political developments in the State. His statement came amidst the speculation that Sharmila may merge her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress, and campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

RK’s resignation has triggered a chain of political transitions in both the YSRC and Andhra politics as the ruling party has appointed new incharges for 11 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Guntur and Prakasam districts.

Refuting the version that the induction of his political rival into the YSRC and repeated denial of a Cabinet berth, led to an uneasy relationship with the party and his subsequent exit, RK revealed that the YSRC government’s negligence in allotment of funds for the development of his Mangalagiri constituency was the reason for his resignation to the party.“I didn’t quit the YSRC for denying a ticket. Everyone is aware of what happened between me, YS Jagan, and Ganji Chiranjeevi,’’ RK said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give Rs 1,200 crore for the development of Mangalagiri. However, not even a meagre Rs 125 crore was released, he said and added that he had spent from his pocket to develop the constituency.

