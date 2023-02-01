Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra High Court CJ recuses from hearing KVP’s plea on Polavaram

In 2017, KVP filed the petition and wanted the Centre to release Rs 3,800 crore for Polavaram project and also reimburse the entire amount spent by the State government on it.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Justice of AP High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra recused himself from hearing the petition filed by senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao seeking directions to the Centre to bear the entire expenditure of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is a national project as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

When the petition came up for hearing before the division bench headed by him, the Chief Justice recused himself stating that when he was the Advocate General of Chhattisgarh government, he had given advice in Polavaram case to the government, hence hearing the case is not proper on his part.

In 2017, KVP filed the petition and wanted the Centre to release Rs 3,800 crore for Polavaram project and also reimburse the entire amount spent by the State government on it. In the same case, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has also impleaded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Kumar Mishra Polavaram Irrigation Project AP Reorganisation Act
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp