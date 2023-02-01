Andhra High Court CJ recuses from hearing KVP’s plea on Polavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of AP High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra recused himself from hearing the petition filed by senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao seeking directions to the Centre to bear the entire expenditure of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is a national project as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

When the petition came up for hearing before the division bench headed by him, the Chief Justice recused himself stating that when he was the Advocate General of Chhattisgarh government, he had given advice in Polavaram case to the government, hence hearing the case is not proper on his part.

In 2017, KVP filed the petition and wanted the Centre to release Rs 3,800 crore for Polavaram project and also reimburse the entire amount spent by the State government on it. In the same case, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has also impleaded.

