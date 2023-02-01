Cycle rule must come to end woes of people under YSRC govt: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the fifth day of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh continued to lash out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Interacting with the people at V Kota on Tuesday, he said prices of essential commodities had touched the sky and were out of reach of common man under the YSRC rule.

“We assure you that once TDP returns to power in the State, houses for the poor will no longer be a dream and tax burden too will be reduced,” he promised. He alleged that the YSRC government did not have any knowledge of development and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was surrounded by looters.

At Kaigal, he visited the foundation stone of the reservoir, which was laid on February 21, 2019 to meet the drinking water needs of Byreddypalli and V Kota mandals.

“The YSRC government has completely neglected the project as it does not have any intention to quench the thirst of people,” he charged.

Describing the condition of the roads as worst, he said the YSRC government was least bothered about people’s problems, which was evident by the pothole-ridden roads. “This is one reason why the people want to bid adieu to the YSRC government and invite cycle rule again,” he asserted.

Lokesh also met petty traders at a market at Kasturi Nagaram, where the locals narrated their woes to him. A fruit vendor told Lokesh that his son studied BTech, but does not have any job now.

Later, Lokesh visited Kommaramadugu where he interacted with villagers. The farmers told him that the average investment per acre has increased to `3 lakh due to the rise in the prices of fertilisers and pesticides. Due to lack of good yield and remunerative price for farm produce, they are incurring heavy losses.

After hearing the woes of farmers, Lokesh vowed to continue the fight till justice is done to them. “After the TDP is back in power in the State in the 2024 elections, special emphasis will be laid on farmers welfare and concrete measures will be taken to resolve all their problems,” the TDP general secretary promised.

