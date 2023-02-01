Home States Andhra Pradesh

Food poisoning: Principal among three others suspended for negligence in Andhra

Move comes as 200 Gurukul students fell ill due to food poisoning

Published: 01st February 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After 200 students were hospitalised due to food poisoning at Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukul School in Palnadu district, the authorities on Tuesday suspended the school principal, physical education teacher, and hostel in-charge for negligence.

Several students in the school fell ill on Monday afternoon. Following which, they were rushed to Sattenapalli area hospital. The health department officials set up a medical camp on the school premises and the officials announced holiday for school on Tuesday.

While over 140 students, whose health conditions improved, were discharged from the hospital, seven students were shifted to Guntur GGH for better treatment. Ministers Vidadala Rajani and Ambati Rambabu along with District Collector visited Guntur GGH and enquired about the health condition of the children. Speaking on the occasion, Rajani said that the health condition of all students was stable and instructed the officials to provide the required treatment to the students. “Severe action will be taken against all responsible within 24 hours,” the minister said while urging parents not to panic.   

Under the instruction of district collector, a five-member committee has been set up to probe into the incident. Special Collector Vasantha Babu, social welfare department officer Obula Naidu, assistant food controller Shaik Gouse, Sattenapalli area hospital civil surgeon Lakshman Rao, deputy executive engineer CV Srinivas to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

