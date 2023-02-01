Home States Andhra Pradesh

My security reduced, mobile phones being  tapped, alleges Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

The Venkatagiri MLA alleged that two of his mobile phones were being tapped for the last two years.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Once again YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy made serious remarks against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for reducing his security. Continuing his criticism of the ruling YSRC, Anam said, “A political uncertainty has prevailed in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency. People need to observe who are responsible for the present situation.”

Explaining the powers of a legislator, Anam said the local MLA was not being invited to local bodies meetings in the constituency, which is unfair. “I will continue as a legislator till the end of my term. The State government has reduced my security.

I have asked the officials to remove my security totally. I have faced a lot of struggles in the past four decades of my political life. I have been waiting for the decision of people. There are three groups in the ruling YSRC in Venkatagiri,” he observed. The Venkatagiri MLA alleged that two of his mobile phones were being tapped for the last two years.

Anam said he was forced to use WhatsApp and other apps to speak to his children. The MLA made it clear that though he is aware of phone tapping, he is not going to lodge any complaint against anyone. Commenting on the State politics, Anam underlined the need for a third front. People had given a thumping majority to Jagan in the last elections.

The three-and-a-half year's rule of the YSRC has evoked a mixed responde from people. Intellectuals, political analysts and people need to think about how the regional parties will serve the State, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp