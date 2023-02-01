My security reduced, mobile phones being  tapped, alleges Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Once again YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy made serious remarks against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for reducing his security. Continuing his criticism of the ruling YSRC, Anam said, “A political uncertainty has prevailed in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency. People need to observe who are responsible for the present situation.”

Explaining the powers of a legislator, Anam said the local MLA was not being invited to local bodies meetings in the constituency, which is unfair. “I will continue as a legislator till the end of my term. The State government has reduced my security.

I have asked the officials to remove my security totally. I have faced a lot of struggles in the past four decades of my political life. I have been waiting for the decision of people. There are three groups in the ruling YSRC in Venkatagiri,” he observed. The Venkatagiri MLA alleged that two of his mobile phones were being tapped for the last two years.

Anam said he was forced to use WhatsApp and other apps to speak to his children. The MLA made it clear that though he is aware of phone tapping, he is not going to lodge any complaint against anyone. Commenting on the State politics, Anam underlined the need for a third front. People had given a thumping majority to Jagan in the last elections.

The three-and-a-half year's rule of the YSRC has evoked a mixed responde from people. Intellectuals, political analysts and people need to think about how the regional parties will serve the State, he said.

