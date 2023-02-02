Fresh bill on three capitals will be introduced in Assembly: Andhra Pradesh IT minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the capital of Andhra Pradesh will be shifted to Visakhapatnam shortly, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that a fresh bill on three capitals will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said that all procedures were being followed with regard to the executive capital. Replying to a query, Amarnath said that the chief minister can hold office from any part of the State.

The IT minister fiurther went on to say that there was no need of further discussion when the CM has already made an official statement.

“Since the bill on decentralisation was withdrawn in the last Assembly session, the Chief Minister’s comments will not attract contempt of court,” Gudivada clarified. The minister said that the two global summits scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam in March will decide future development of the State.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendra reaffirmed that decentralisaiton of administration is the policy of the State government. Buggana said their intention was that development should not be confined to a single area. “Chief Minister announced Visakhapatnam as the capital city and wherever he locates, it will be his administrative office,” he said.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the capital of Andhra Pradesh will be shifted to Visakhapatnam shortly, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that a fresh bill on three capitals will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said that all procedures were being followed with regard to the executive capital. Replying to a query, Amarnath said that the chief minister can hold office from any part of the State. The IT minister fiurther went on to say that there was no need of further discussion when the CM has already made an official statement. “Since the bill on decentralisation was withdrawn in the last Assembly session, the Chief Minister’s comments will not attract contempt of court,” Gudivada clarified. The minister said that the two global summits scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam in March will decide future development of the State. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendra reaffirmed that decentralisaiton of administration is the policy of the State government. Buggana said their intention was that development should not be confined to a single area. “Chief Minister announced Visakhapatnam as the capital city and wherever he locates, it will be his administrative office,” he said.