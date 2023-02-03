APGEA leaders: Nothing wrong in meeting governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) leaders asserted that there was nothing wrong in taking their grievances to the notice of the Governor. They also maintained that as their efforts to explain the employees’ issues to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and also their talks with the CMO officials did not yield any positive results, they met the Governor.

The APGEA held a meeting in the city on Thursday and adopted several resolutions on various issues pertaining to the employees.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, APGEA State president KR Suryanarayana said a copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the State government urging it to resolve the employees’ issues within a time frame. “We will meet the Governor again if needed,” he said.

He demanded that the government enact an Act in the budget session of the Assembly on payment of wages.

