Home States Andhra Pradesh

APGEA leaders: Nothing wrong in meeting governor

He demanded that the government enact an Act in the budget session of the Assembly on payment of wages.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) leaders asserted that there was nothing wrong in taking their grievances to the notice of the Governor. They also maintained that as their efforts to explain the employees’ issues to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and also their talks with the CMO officials did not yield any positive results, they met the Governor.

The APGEA held a meeting in the city on Thursday and adopted several resolutions on various issues pertaining to the employees.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, APGEA State president KR Suryanarayana said a copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the State government urging it to resolve the employees’ issues within a time frame. “We will meet the Governor again if needed,” he said.

He demanded that the government enact an Act in the budget session of the Assembly on payment of wages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APGEA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp