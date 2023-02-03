Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu seeks CM’s explanation over MLAs’ phone tapping allegation

Terming Jagan the richest CM in the country, Naidu ridiculed him for talking about the poor.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, (L), and YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy give an explanation over phone tapping as his own party MLAs made the allegation against the government.

Holding a review with the TDP constituency in-charges through a videoconference on Thursday, Naidu said the statement given by a ruling party MLA that he was unable to speak to his daughter over the phone reflects the insecurity and uncertainty in the State. Terming Jagan the richest CM in the country, Naidu ridiculed him for talking about the poor. “Will the people trust Jagan, who looted the State since 2004 and now is speaking about the poor,” he asked.

Fearing that the Rayalaseema region may suffer serious damage in terms of irrigation water with the proposed construction of the Upper Bhadra project by Karnataka, he alleged that the YSRC government which neglected the development of irrigation facilities in the drought-prone region, remained silent on the proposed project by the Karnataka government. “In every scheme, there is a scam under the YSRC regime.

After looting people, Jagan has started talking about the poor ahead of the elections. But no one will believe him,” the TDP chief asserted.

