Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader shot at his residence, four arrested

According to cops, Balakoti Reddy had promised MP seat to one of the accused.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

shooting, gun shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP Mandal leader Venna Balakoti Reddy was shot while he was sleeping at his house in Alavala village in Rompicherla mandal on Wednesday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is currently under treatment.

According to Palnadu SP, the accused, identified as  P Venkat Reddy, P Anji Reddy, V Venkateswarulu and P Ramulu were arrested and a country-made pistol was also seized from their possession.

Speaking at a press meet, the SP said that accused Venkat Reddy and Bala Reddy are relatives and are TDP party leaders. Venkat Reddy had given `6.5 lakh to Balakoti Reddy, as the latter promised him to give an MP seat in the previous elections.

But Balakoti failed to fulfill his promise and tried to suppress him in party cadre. This irked Venkat Reddy and he planned to kill Balakoti. On July 19, 2022, Venkat tried to kill Balakoti but failed.

He was charged with an attempt to murder and put behind bars where he again planned Balakoti’s murder with the help of one jail mate Anj Reddy.

Soon after getting released from jail, they bought a country-made gun from Rajasthan worth `60,000. On Wednesday night at around 11 pm, they went to Balakoti’s house and opened two rounds of fire, injuring the victim.  

Under the instructions of Narasaraopet DSP Vijayabhaskar Rao, Narasaraopet and Rompicherla police formed special teams and nabbed the accused.  

Balakoti Reddy is the TDP’s mandal president at Rompicherla in Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in Palnadu district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Shot dead arrest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp