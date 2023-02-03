TDP leader shot at his residence, four arrested

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP Mandal leader Venna Balakoti Reddy was shot while he was sleeping at his house in Alavala village in Rompicherla mandal on Wednesday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is currently under treatment.

According to Palnadu SP, the accused, identified as P Venkat Reddy, P Anji Reddy, V Venkateswarulu and P Ramulu were arrested and a country-made pistol was also seized from their possession.

Speaking at a press meet, the SP said that accused Venkat Reddy and Bala Reddy are relatives and are TDP party leaders. Venkat Reddy had given `6.5 lakh to Balakoti Reddy, as the latter promised him to give an MP seat in the previous elections.

But Balakoti failed to fulfill his promise and tried to suppress him in party cadre. This irked Venkat Reddy and he planned to kill Balakoti. On July 19, 2022, Venkat tried to kill Balakoti but failed.

He was charged with an attempt to murder and put behind bars where he again planned Balakoti’s murder with the help of one jail mate Anj Reddy.

Soon after getting released from jail, they bought a country-made gun from Rajasthan worth `60,000. On Wednesday night at around 11 pm, they went to Balakoti’s house and opened two rounds of fire, injuring the victim.

Under the instructions of Narasaraopet DSP Vijayabhaskar Rao, Narasaraopet and Rompicherla police formed special teams and nabbed the accused.

Balakoti Reddy is the TDP’s mandal president at Rompicherla in Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in Palnadu district.

