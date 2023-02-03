YSRC appoints MP Adala as Nellore rural in-charge

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The YSRC cracked the whip on its rebel MLA from Nellore Rural constituency, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, by appointing Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy as the constituency in-charge. This means Adala would be contesting the next elections from Nellore Rural.

Sridhar Reddy, who openly made it clear that he would join TDP, had made serious allegations against the party prompting the party to take action against him. Senior YSRC leaders said that Reddy’s rebellion was a planned one after he met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in December last year.

The MLA had alleged that he had proof that his phone was being tapped at the behest of the party leadership. The war of words between Sridhar Reddy and other YSRC leaders and ministers went on for a couple of days. As the MLA went on making serious allegations, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view of it and held consultations with the party regional coordinator Balineni Srinivas Reddy and leaders from the district including Adala and others to appoint a new in-charge for the segment on Thursday.

“Adala has been appointed as the in-charge and he would contest Nellore Rural segment in 2024,’’ YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said after the meeting.

Former minister Perni Nani went hammer and tongs against Sridhar Reddy and asked as to why he remained silent if his phone was being tapped for the past one year. “Do you think Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have any other work than tapping your phone?’’ Nani questioned.

Nellore city legislator P Anil Kumar Yadav, dared Sridhar Reddy to reveal the 51-second video and asked why only 16 seconds of it was released.

