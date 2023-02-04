Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Elaborate arrangements for Shivaratri

She instructed the officials of all departments including sanitation, police, municipal, electricity and fire departments to work in coordination.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A priest cleans a Shiva Linga in a Bhubaneswar temple ahead of Maha Shivaratri. (Biswanath Swain | EPS)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali sub-collector Gitanjali Sharma instructed the officials to complete various developmental works for devotees of Maha Shivaratri at Bala Koteswara Swamy temple in Chebrolu Mandal. She along with local MLA Kilari Rosaiah conducted a review meeting on preparations for Maha Shivaratri celebrations on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the development and renovation works worth Rs 1.56 crore are taken up in the temple. Lakhs of devotees visit temple during Shivaratri, which is to be celebrated on February 18 this year. She instructed the officials of all departments including sanitation, police, municipal, electricity and fire departments to work in coordination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivaratri
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp