Andhra Pradesh: Elaborate arrangements for Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali sub-collector Gitanjali Sharma instructed the officials to complete various developmental works for devotees of Maha Shivaratri at Bala Koteswara Swamy temple in Chebrolu Mandal. She along with local MLA Kilari Rosaiah conducted a review meeting on preparations for Maha Shivaratri celebrations on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the development and renovation works worth Rs 1.56 crore are taken up in the temple. Lakhs of devotees visit temple during Shivaratri, which is to be celebrated on February 18 this year. She instructed the officials of all departments including sanitation, police, municipal, electricity and fire departments to work in coordination.

