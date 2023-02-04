Andhra Pradesh mourns demise of legendry filmmaker Viswanath

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said demise of film maker Viswanath came as a deep shock.

Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, popularly known as Kala Tapasvi

Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, popularly known as Kala Tapasvi. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   One and all from across society mourned the demise of legendary film maker K Viswanath. The 92-year-old veteran film personality passed away on late Thursday night.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and others condoled the death of Viswanath. Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna on behalf of the State attended his last rites in Hyderabad on Friday.

Expressing profound grief and sadness over the demise of the filmmaker, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that he was a versatile film director, screen writer and actor, well known for his classic films like Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Sirivennela etc. and he was honoured with numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest award in Indian cinema, Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, Padma Shri etc. for his contribution to the film industry for over the past sixty years, and his passing away is a great loss for the Telugu film industry.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said demise of film maker Viswanath came as a deep shock. He described the late director as a mirror that reflected Telugu culture. He will remain immortal in the hearts of Telugu people as ‘Kala Tapasvi’, said the CM.

