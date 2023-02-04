Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre allocates Rs 8,406 cr to boost AP railway infrastructure

The Union Minister stated that the Centre funded several key projects in the Telugu States in order to boost transportation facilities.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Centre allocated a staggering amount of Rs 8,406 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the development of several railway projects this year. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the media of both the Telugu States from Rail Bhavan in New Delhi via video conference on Friday.

Speaking on the Railway budget allocation, the minister said, “Andhra has been allocated Rs 8,406 crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 7,032 crore in 2022-23. Telangana, on the other hand, has been allocated  Rs 4,418 crore.” He recalled that the allocation between 2014 and 2019 for the combined States was only Rs 886 crore.

The Union Minister stated that the Centre funded several key projects in the Telugu States in order to boost transportation facilities.  A total of 72 stations in Andhra Pradesh and 39 stations in Telangana would be upgraded to world-class stations. Ashwini Vaishnaw sought the cooperation of both the States for executing the projects at a brisk pace by keeping the politics aside.  

“As many as Rs 2.41 lakh crore has been allocated for Indian Railways. This is the highest-ever budgetary allocation made, which is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14,” the minister said.   He added, “The Vande Bharat Express train has been successful with occupancy rate almost 120 per cent.”
Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager of SCR said, “Division saw a huge progress this year.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw railway infrastructure
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp