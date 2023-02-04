Centre allocates Rs 8,406 cr to boost AP railway infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Centre allocated a staggering amount of Rs 8,406 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the development of several railway projects this year. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the media of both the Telugu States from Rail Bhavan in New Delhi via video conference on Friday.

Speaking on the Railway budget allocation, the minister said, “Andhra has been allocated Rs 8,406 crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 7,032 crore in 2022-23. Telangana, on the other hand, has been allocated Rs 4,418 crore.” He recalled that the allocation between 2014 and 2019 for the combined States was only Rs 886 crore.

The Union Minister stated that the Centre funded several key projects in the Telugu States in order to boost transportation facilities. A total of 72 stations in Andhra Pradesh and 39 stations in Telangana would be upgraded to world-class stations. Ashwini Vaishnaw sought the cooperation of both the States for executing the projects at a brisk pace by keeping the politics aside.

“As many as Rs 2.41 lakh crore has been allocated for Indian Railways. This is the highest-ever budgetary allocation made, which is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14,” the minister said. He added, “The Vande Bharat Express train has been successful with occupancy rate almost 120 per cent.”

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager of SCR said, “Division saw a huge progress this year.”

VIJAYAWADA: Centre allocated a staggering amount of Rs 8,406 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the development of several railway projects this year. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the media of both the Telugu States from Rail Bhavan in New Delhi via video conference on Friday. Speaking on the Railway budget allocation, the minister said, “Andhra has been allocated Rs 8,406 crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 7,032 crore in 2022-23. Telangana, on the other hand, has been allocated Rs 4,418 crore.” He recalled that the allocation between 2014 and 2019 for the combined States was only Rs 886 crore. The Union Minister stated that the Centre funded several key projects in the Telugu States in order to boost transportation facilities. A total of 72 stations in Andhra Pradesh and 39 stations in Telangana would be upgraded to world-class stations. Ashwini Vaishnaw sought the cooperation of both the States for executing the projects at a brisk pace by keeping the politics aside. “As many as Rs 2.41 lakh crore has been allocated for Indian Railways. This is the highest-ever budgetary allocation made, which is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14,” the minister said. He added, “The Vande Bharat Express train has been successful with occupancy rate almost 120 per cent.” Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager of SCR said, “Division saw a huge progress this year.”