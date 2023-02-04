Home States Andhra Pradesh

Construction works of Mother & Child Hospital at Guntur GGH at brisk gains pace

The alumni of Guntur Medical College and GMCANA members visited Guntur GGH and inspected the progress of construction works here on Friday.  

Published: 04th February 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, health

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After years of delay, the construction of Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Guntur has gained momentum, as Guntur Medical Alumni of North America (GMCANA) is fully funding the project.

The alumni of Guntur Medical College and GMCANA members visited Guntur GGH and inspected the progress of construction works here on Friday.  

Earlier, the government has decided to construct a new building for the unit about eight years ago, as the patients at mother and child care unit have been suffering with the shortage of beds including lack of basic facilities.

The GMCANA has chipped in to provide fifty percent of the total cost. The works were started but due to various reasons, they were delayed. So GMCANA has decided to fund the project completely. A G+5 building with about 650 beds capacity with modern equipment and infrastructure will be set up at a cost of Rs 86.80 crore. Health Minister Vidadala Rajani laid the foundation stone and the construction works are at full pace.

The representatives of GMCANA visited GGH and inspected the land and discussed the details of the project with hospital superintendent Dr N Prabhavathi. They also assured that all required assistance would be provided from GMCANA for the construction of the block within the stipulated time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Medical College
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp