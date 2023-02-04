Construction works of Mother & Child Hospital at Guntur GGH at brisk gains pace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After years of delay, the construction of Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Guntur has gained momentum, as Guntur Medical Alumni of North America (GMCANA) is fully funding the project.

The alumni of Guntur Medical College and GMCANA members visited Guntur GGH and inspected the progress of construction works here on Friday.

Earlier, the government has decided to construct a new building for the unit about eight years ago, as the patients at mother and child care unit have been suffering with the shortage of beds including lack of basic facilities.

The GMCANA has chipped in to provide fifty percent of the total cost. The works were started but due to various reasons, they were delayed. So GMCANA has decided to fund the project completely. A G+5 building with about 650 beds capacity with modern equipment and infrastructure will be set up at a cost of Rs 86.80 crore. Health Minister Vidadala Rajani laid the foundation stone and the construction works are at full pace.

The representatives of GMCANA visited GGH and inspected the land and discussed the details of the project with hospital superintendent Dr N Prabhavathi. They also assured that all required assistance would be provided from GMCANA for the construction of the block within the stipulated time.

