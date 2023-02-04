I’m ready to face any consequences: YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy continued his tirade against the ruling party and made serious allegations against it on Friday. He said he was prepared to face any consequences and that his voice could not be silenced.

He dared anyone to try to stop him, saying that the only way is to “make an encounter”. The legislator stated that he had evidence of the government tapping his phone, which was the basis for his resignation from the ruling party.

“I am aware of the difficulties I have to face after quitting the ruling party. I have been involved in district politics for the past 35 years, beginning as a student leader. Sajjala is making leaks to the media that I will be detained by police. If I open my mouth and reveal the audio records related to the sand mafia and liquor industry, it will be his final day in the YSRC government. He should be careful with his comments,” he warned and added that he was disappointed with MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav’s accusations against him.

NELLORE: YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy continued his tirade against the ruling party and made serious allegations against it on Friday. He said he was prepared to face any consequences and that his voice could not be silenced. He dared anyone to try to stop him, saying that the only way is to “make an encounter”. The legislator stated that he had evidence of the government tapping his phone, which was the basis for his resignation from the ruling party. “I am aware of the difficulties I have to face after quitting the ruling party. I have been involved in district politics for the past 35 years, beginning as a student leader. Sajjala is making leaks to the media that I will be detained by police. If I open my mouth and reveal the audio records related to the sand mafia and liquor industry, it will be his final day in the YSRC government. He should be careful with his comments,” he warned and added that he was disappointed with MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav’s accusations against him.