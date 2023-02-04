Special status for AP is not a closed chapter, assert YSRC MPs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MPs have asserted that the Special Category Status issue will be raised during the ongoing budget session of Parliament and the demand for Visakhapatnam Railway Zone will be put forth.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Friday, YSRC MPs Talari Rangaiah, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and N Reddappa emphasised that Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh is not a closed chapter and no stone will be left unturned to achieve the assurances made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Rangaiah said the BJP government has been saying that special status to AP is a closed chapter, but the YSRC will continue to demand it till it is given. “We will introduce private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha on not just Special Category Status but also on all those unfulfilled promises made at the time of State bifurcation,” he said.

The MP said the BJP has conveniently forgotten that it was the one which was more insistent on the demand for special status during State bifurcation in Parliament.He said Anantapur Central University lacks funding, permission to medical colleges are hard to come by, there was no mention of them in the budget and the capital city development in the budget. “Earlier Telangana was refused, but relentless efforts saw it getting realised. We too will strive till we get the special status for AP,” he said.

Subhash Chandra Bose said even after eight years, the promises made at the time of State bifurcation, still remain unfulfilled. Special status and Visakhapatnam Railway Zone are among them.

He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to keep even 10% of his 600 promises and people lost faith in his party. “If there is anyone who fulfilled every promise made, it is our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he asserted.

Reddappa squarely blamed Naidu for the State bifurcation and preventing the State from getting the special status and funds as promised by the Centre.

