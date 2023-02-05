‘Education reforms by AP govt praiseworthy’: Delegates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The reforms taken up by the State government in the education sector are commendable and useful to implement in their State, said delegates from different States during their visit to a few schools in Krishna and NTR districts here on Saturday.

They interacted with education department officials, teachers, as well as students in Krishna district, Kolavennu Mandal Parishad Primary School of Punadipadu, Zilla Parishad High School of Edupugallu, Zilla Parishad girls’ High School of Patamata in NTR district.

S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, explained the schemes launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State, like Jagananna Ammavodi, Mana Badi: Nadu- Nedu, Jagananna Vidyakanuka and Jagananna Gorumudda gave high priority to education.

“While many States have done some initiatives in a few schools in an ad-hoc manner, the reforms by AP are covering the entire education value classes in a comprehensive manner keeping the children at the centre of all reforms,” said the delegates.

