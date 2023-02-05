Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Education reforms by AP govt praiseworthy’: Delegates

They interacted with education department officials, teachers as well as students in Krishna and NTR districts.

Published: 05th February 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

student-school-education

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The reforms taken up by the State government in the education sector are commendable and useful to implement in their State, said delegates from different States during their visit to a few schools in Krishna and NTR districts here on Saturday.

They interacted with education department officials, teachers, as well as students in Krishna district, Kolavennu Mandal Parishad Primary School of Punadipadu, Zilla Parishad High School of Edupugallu, Zilla Parishad girls’ High School of Patamata in NTR district.

S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, explained the schemes launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State, like Jagananna Ammavodi, Mana Badi: Nadu- Nedu, Jagananna Vidyakanuka and Jagananna Gorumudda gave high priority to education.

“While many States have done some initiatives in a few schools in an ad-hoc manner, the reforms by AP are covering the entire education value classes in a comprehensive manner keeping the children at the centre of all reforms,” said the delegates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education sector NTR districts Krishna
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp